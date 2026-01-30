Lextran reopens downtown transit center after interior renovation

Lextran reopened its downtown transit center on Jan. 27 after an interior renovation that was done to help to improve the experience of transit riders and employees.

According to the agency, the upgraded transit center features real-time arrival screens, durable interior finishes, reconfigured restrooms, enhanced customer service counters and expanded wayfinding signage.

“This project has always been about building something better for our employees and the people who rely on public transit every day, and we’re proud of what’s been accomplished,” said Lextran General Manager Fred Combs. “The patience and flexibility that our staff and riders have shown during construction has us excited to open the doors and welcome folks into their new space.”