Lextran to launch interior renovations at Downtown Transit Center

To improve the rider experience at the Lextran Downtown Transit Center, Lextran is working to renovate the interior area of the center in April. Lextran says this renovation will help to improve the experience of transit riders and employees, ensuring that the transit center serves Lexington, Ky.’s growing needs for years to come. Lextran says construction on this project will last approximately eight months.

Lextran notes this renovation project is a part of its work to modernize its facilities and create a more comfortable, accessible and efficient transit experience. This project will restructure and renovate the interior of the transit center, including:

A redesigned customer space for assistance and purchasing passes.

Updated public restrooms and waiting areas for enhanced comfort, safety and accessibility.

A newly designed employee break room and restrooms to support Lextran staff.

A designated space for a future convenience retail area, allowing passengers to purchase snacks, drinks and essentials.

According to Lextran, the Lextran Downtown Transit Center, the hub of Lexington’s public transit system, has not been significantly renovated since it was completed 34 years ago.

“We are thrilled to bring our plans for the transit center to life,” said Lextran General Manager Fred Combs. “The Downtown Transit Center is a critical hub for our community as thousands of people use the space each day. We look forward to providing a modernized space to make daily transit more comfortable, accessible and efficient for everyone.”

On April 7, Lextran says its operations at the transit center will be relocated to High Street until the renovation is complete. Pass sales will be relocated to Lextran’s administrative headquarters on Loudon Avenue. The transit center platform and sidewalk will be closed for the duration of construction. The parking garage and Vine St. cross walks will remain open, but the garage exits near the elevators will be blocked.

“We know this transition will require patience and we appreciate our riders and staff for adapting with us,” Combs said. “Our goal is to build a transit center that truly meets Lexington’s needs today and in the future. By the end of this project, riders will have a more modern, efficient and welcoming space—one that makes public transit an even more convenient and reliable choice for our city.”

In addition to the Downtown Transit Center renovation, Lextran says it is updating its buses and improving the rider experience inside and out. Upgrades to real-time information are currently under way, including new display screens onboard vehicles and improvements to the myStop Mobile app. While these updates have already begun, they will continue throughout summer 2025.