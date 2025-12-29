Pace completes first phase of North Division Garage renovation 

Pace Suburban Bus (Pace) has completed the first phase of its North Division garage renovation that will allow the facility to charge a full fleet of battery-electric buses for service in and around Lake County, Ill. The charging depot features 10 pedestal chargers and two overhead pantographs capable of high‑speed charging.

“Today, we celebrate a historic milestone: the first phase of converting the infrastructure at North Division to support the operation of a zero‑emission fleet,” said Pace Board Member Linda Soto. “This is quite an accomplishment as we were just here for the groundbreaking of this project in April of this year. This project reinforces that Pace will deliver on the investments made into our system and with the completion of phase one, we are looking forward to the renovation of this entire facility, so we can operate a fully electric fleet here at North Division.”

The agency says Phase One of the project was made possible by $12.5 million in Rebuild Illinois funding, which also supported installation of high‑voltage electrical equipment, a stormwater detention system and reconstruction of the division’s parking lot. Additional state and federal funding, including a Community Project Funding grant from Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL-10) and a grant from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, is supporting the purchase of electric buses for the fleet.

“This project represents a meaningful step forward for our region as we work toward cleaner air, modern infrastructure and sustainable transportation options,” said Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart. “I want to thank Pace and our state partners, who continue to advocate for projects through Rebuild Illinois, for their leadership in bringing this investment to Waukegan that will benefit residents and support a more resilient and environmentally responsible future in Lake County.”

Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger said the project would not be possible without the work of every employee.

“Pace is more than just a bus company—it is a community. The people who keep this system running are not just employees; they are part of a family that believes deeply in public service,” Metzger said.