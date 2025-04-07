Pace breaks ground on Northern Division Garage

Pace Suburban Bus broke ground on the renovation of the North Division Garage. Pace notes the project will create the region’s first bus facility designed to support an all-electric fleet and move forward its transition to a zero-emission fleet.

According to Pace, the upgrades to this facility places Waukegan at the forefront of Project Zero, the agency’s initiative to reduce pollution and honor statewide climate goals by converting its entire bus fleet to zero-emissions technology by 2040.

"Today marks another step forward in Pace’s commitment to a zero-emission future," said Pace Chairman Rick Kwasneski. "We already have a few zero-emission and hybrid buses in service, but this facility will take our sustainability efforts to the next level. Once completed, North Division will have the capacity to charge and house a fleet of 60 zero-emission buses."

Pace notes the electrification of the North Division Garage is being funded through Rebuild Illinois and federal grants. The agency estimates that fully achieving Project Zero will require approximately $2.5 billion in funding, which includes facility upgrades and vehicles.

"Pace is incredibly proud of our commitment to operating a zero-emission fleet, and I am proud of our personnel for embracing this operational change,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger. “Our North Division Garage has always been a major contributor to Lake County, providing public transit to the residents including essential workers, seniors, people with disabilities and students, so I am glad we can make this critical investment to Waukegan.”

"This project is one of the most important milestones in Pace’s journey towards operating a more sustainable fleet, and I am thrilled that this milestone is taking place here in Lake County," said Pace Board Member Linda Soto.”

According to Pace, the first zero-emission buses are expected to operate out of Waukegan by late 2025 following the installation of 12 chargers and the construction of a covered outdoor charging facility. The second phase of the project, expanding and modernizing the entire garage, is expected to be completed by 2027.