City of Calgary graduates 34 new transit peace officers

With the new class, the city now hosts 212 of the transit patrollers enforcing bylaws and providing assistance.
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July 7, 2026
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City of Calgary
New transit peace officer recruits in gray uniforms stand at attention in formation inside a drill hall, with a color guard at center, a large Canadian flag hanging overhead and provincial and territorial flags lining the upper walls.

The program graduated 34 new transit peace officers, bringing the total to 212 in the city's transit system.

The city of Calgary, Alberta, has expanded its transit peace officer force, as 34 new transit peace officers have graduated from training, bringing the total number of transit peace officers serving Calgary to 212.The city has been growing the program since 2024, and these additional officers are set to support safety and security across Calgary’s transit system. They will be tasked with enforcing bylaws, assisting customers and contributing to the overall transit experience of riders, employees and the broader community., employees and the broader community.

“These graduates represent an important investment in safety across Calgary’s transit system,” said Calgary Transit Public Safety Deputy Chief Cory Porter. “Their presence will help us respond to concerns, support customers and employees and continue building a transit environment where people feel safe and welcome.”

The city notes that the new graduates each bring varied backgrounds and experience to their roles, as 14 of the new officers are graduating through the experienced officer program, which recognizes recruits who already have policing experience and allows them to complete a shorter training program so they can enter service sooner.

“Whether we are experienced officers or new to public safety, we share the same goal: to make transit feel safer and more welcoming for everyone,” said Calgary Transit Peace Officer and Training Class valedictorian Kamrei Taylor. “I’m grateful for the training, the support of our instructors and the chance to begin this work alongside my classmates.”

The city says the Transit Public Safety team continues to recruit and train peace officers to help address social disorder, support customers and reduce incidents on the city’s transit system.

About the Author

Noah Kolenda
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Noah Kolenda

Associate Editor

Noah Kolenda is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism with a master’s degree in health and science reporting. Kolenda also specialized in data journalism, harnessing the power of Open Data projects to cover green transportation in major U.S. cities. Currently, he is an associate editor for Mass Transit magazine, where he aims to fuse his skills in data reporting with his experience covering national policymaking and political money to deliver engaging, future-focused transit content.

Prior to his position with Mass Transit, Kolenda interned with multiple Washington, D.C.-based publications, where he delivered data-driven reporting on once-in-a-generation political moments, runaway corporate lobbying spending and unnoticed election records.

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