City of Calgary graduates 34 new transit peace officers

The city of Calgary, Alberta, has expanded its transit peace officer force, as 34 new transit peace officers have graduated from training, bringing the total number of transit peace officers serving Calgary to 212.The city has been growing the program since 2024, and these additional officers are set to support safety and security across Calgary’s transit system. They will be tasked with enforcing bylaws, assisting customers and contributing to the overall transit experience of riders, employees and the broader community., employees and the broader community.

“These graduates represent an important investment in safety across Calgary’s transit system,” said Calgary Transit Public Safety Deputy Chief Cory Porter. “Their presence will help us respond to concerns, support customers and employees and continue building a transit environment where people feel safe and welcome.”

The city notes that the new graduates each bring varied backgrounds and experience to their roles, as 14 of the new officers are graduating through the experienced officer program, which recognizes recruits who already have policing experience and allows them to complete a shorter training program so they can enter service sooner.

“Whether we are experienced officers or new to public safety, we share the same goal: to make transit feel safer and more welcoming for everyone,” said Calgary Transit Peace Officer and Training Class valedictorian Kamrei Taylor. “I’m grateful for the training, the support of our instructors and the chance to begin this work alongside my classmates.”

The city says the Transit Public Safety team continues to recruit and train peace officers to help address social disorder, support customers and reduce incidents on the city’s transit system.