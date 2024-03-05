Calgary Transit working to improve safety on its transit system

Calgary Transit is working with city partners, including Calgary Police Service and Calgary’s many community social service partners, to improve safety on the transit system.

Increased peace officer patrols

Calgary Transit’s uniformed peace officers patrol the agency’s transit systems 24 hours, seven days a week, proactively preventing disorder and providing help in emergency situations. Night patrols are conducted in partnership with transit peace officers and Calgary Police Service officers seven nights a week.

As part of the growth strategy, Calgary Transit has increased the number of transit peace officer positions by 25 percent in the past year. The agency notes 14 peace officers were deployed in February 2023 and an additional 14 officers graduated in May 2023.

New transit station security guards

Transit station security guards are staffed to select stations and respond to activity in real time to resolve issues as they’re happening. They also provide a visible deterrent for criminals, drug usage and social disorder. Calgary Transit says 31 new station security guards have been deployed since the program launched in October 2022.

Calgary Transit ambassador teams

Transit ambassadors maintain visibility, build rapport, and support transit customers with wayfinding or questions on trains and platforms.

Currently, transit has 20 ambassadors working multiple shifts between 6:30 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. The ambassadors, who wear reflective vests, can be found at Ctrain stations or riding the system.

Increased surveillance

The city has increased its CCTV surveillance. Calgary Transit has more than 1,600 CCTV cameras across its CTrain system that are monitored 24/7 by security agents in Calgary Transit’s Operations Control Center. The center is responsible for dispatching officers, monitoring CCTV and responding to safety texts from customers.

Lighting upgrades

Calgary Transit has upgraded lighting on CTrain platforms from Downtown West/Kerby to City Hall. Enhanced lighting allows security cameras to capture clearer footage of platform activity and enables greater visibility across and within platforms, increasing rider and staff safety. In addition to significantly improving visibility, the upgraded fixtures use highly efficient LED lights, which will serve to reduce overall energy consumption and minimize maintenance costs for the next 10 years.

Calgary Transit Watch service

The Calgary Transit Watch service was established to make it easier for customers to report safety concerns while riding transit. Riders can text a number or use the help phone/button on CTrains and platforms to report immediate safety and security issues such as disorder, areas needing attention or cleaning, infrastructure issues, broken glass or harassment.

Community outreach for people experiencing vulnerability

Calgary Transit’s Community Outreach Team is a partnership between transit peace officers and the Downtown Outreach Addiction Partnership team from ALPHA house to provide compassionate access to social supports. Officers do welfare checks, advocate for clients and connect them with a variety of social support, including accessing shelter, detox treatment and healthcare.