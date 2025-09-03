Portland Police Bureau rejoins TriMet transit police division

TriMet and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) renewed an agreement with the city of Portland and the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) to rejoin as a member of the transit police division.

“As the largest city in TriMet’s service area, renewing our relationship with the city of Portland and the Portland Police Bureau is a benefit for TriMet, our riders and the region,” said TriMet General Manager Sam Desue Jr.

The city of Portland ended a previous agreement with TriMet in late 2020. MSCO became the law enforcement lead of transit police in 2021 and remains in the role.

TriMet is contracting with the city of Portland for five PPB officers and one sergeant to serve on transit police.

“The Portland Police Bureau is proud to rejoin transit police to help ensure the safety and security of our community on and around the transit system,” PPB Chief Bob Day said. “As our city continues to grow and evolve, a collaborative police presence on public transportation is essential. We look forward to working alongside our partners to support safe and reliable transit for all.”

In addition to the PPB staff, the MCSO recently added a lieutenant to transit police, and the Port of Portland Police Department added three more officers.

The transit police division will have 31 active officers with the return of PPB to the unit and recent increase of law enforcement personnel from MCSO and the Port of Portland Police Department. Other members of transit police include the Beaverton and Hillsboro police departments. TriMet pays the fully burdened rate for the law enforcement personnel assigned to transit police.

Transit Police brings local law enforcement together to secure TriMet’s system

TriMet’s Transit Police division uses a task force police model. The agency says it contracts with local jurisdictions served by the transit system to assign officers to the police unit. This allows for the closest available officers — whether with transit police or the local law enforcement agency — to respond to incidents on TriMet. All calls are coordinated through the regional 911 system for the quickest response.

At its height, transit police included 65 law enforcement staff from 15 local police agencies. The agency notes that the national police officer shortage that intensified after the murder of George Floyd and the COVID-19 pandemic, and hit its peak in 2023, led to hiring challenges for local police and sheriff’s departments.

Transit police and TriMet’s public safety teams lead to nearly 50% decrease in calls for police services

TriMet has expanded its public safety teams since 2021. The agency notes that contracted transit security officers and customer safety officers patrol the system discouraging inappropriate and illegal behavior, and the safety response team connects people on and around our transit system with social services such as shelters, mental health resources and addiction services. Along with transit police, the agency says it has nearly 500 people dedicated to safety and security.

Calls for police services, which includes both possible crimes and non-criminal incidents such as welfare checks, dropped nearly 50% from 2021 through 2024.