CapMetro Transit Police Department taps Mark43 to provide intelligent safety operations platform

The Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority (CapMetro) Transit Police Department (TPD) selected Mark43 to provide a records management system, advanced analytics and a mobile app to help the department modernize and enhance customer safety.

“We’re proud to work with CapMetro Transit Police Department as they build a forward-thinking department that meets the demands of a modern transit environment,” said Mark43 CEO Bob Hughes. “From day one, our technology is designed to enhance mobility, increase visibility and improve efficiency, so they can stay focused on keeping their riders and communities safe.”

CapMetro Chief Information Officer Tanya Acevedo added, “This deployment goes beyond technology—it’s establishing a strong foundation for our growing agency. Mark43 brought the security, scalability and support we needed to launch confidently and build a resilient foundation for what’s ahead.”

CapMetro TPD, which launched this month, is just one part of the agency’s Public Safety Program. The agency has embraced an innovative public safety strategy rooted in mobility, visibility and responsiveness. Its three-pronged model features sworn officers, public safety ambassadors and community intervention specialists.

Mark43 says its record management system, built on Amazon Web Services GovCloud, delivers resilience, mobility and security to CapMetro TPD, giving officers, ambassadors and specialists access to report writing and records from anywhere, at any time. Mark43 OnScene, a mobile, cloud-native app designed to move with officers on the go, will allow CapMetro TPD officers to write, review and submit reports from the field. Mark43 Insights, an advanced analytics solution, helps with the department’s data-driven policing capabilities for strategic decision-making and resource allocation.