Safety patrols begin on CapMetro’s system with new transit police department

Patrols began on the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (CapMetro) system with the agency’s new transit police department. The patrols follow years of planning to launch CapMetro’s third public safety team for the community and the swearing in of the department’s first class of officers earlier this month.

The new department currently consists of nine officers, two sergeants and one captain, whose presence will be visible throughout the transit system—on board CapMetro services, at stations and along key corridors. These officers will work to address safety concerns, support CapMetro’s frontline staff and engage directly with customers.

CapMetro's board approved the formation of the transit police department in 2021, and in 2022, CapMetro hired Chief Eric Robins to lead the development of the force. Robins previously served as chief of police in Sugar Land, Texas, and has spent the past 2.5 years at CapMetro building the department from the ground up, engaging with the community while hiring officers and ensuring they are trained in crisis intervention and people-focused policing.

“We’ve done a lot of work to get this department up and running,” Robins said. “Our officers are ready and focused on supporting our frontline employees, customers and our transit community. We’re going to do everything we can to ensure their safety.”

The first class of 12 officers were hired on an ongoing basis in spring 2025, and patrols began on June 16 with a small group of officers. CapMetro says more officers will join in the coming weeks as they continue to complete their mandatory training.

The transit police department is part of CapMetro’s three-team public safety strategy, which also includes public safety ambassadors and community intervention specialists. Together, CapMetro says the teams are designed to deliver the right response at the right time—whether it’s assistance, intervention or enforcement.