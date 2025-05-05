New York State FY26 budget focuses on subway safety

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled the fiscal year (FY) 2026 New York State budget that focuses on continuing to make Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) subways safer for all riders and transit workers. The budget includes major investments to increase the presence of law enforcement, make crucial safety upgrades in protective barriers and LED lighting and continue cracking down on fare evasion.

Gov. Hochul notes New York City’s subways continue to experience the lowest levels of crime overall outside the pandemic since the 1990s. Crime on subways is down 11 percent from 2024 and down 16 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, serious crimes in New York City are down eight percent year-to-date compared to the same period in 2024.

“When it comes to keeping New Yorkers safe, I refuse to back down, and that is why I fought for a budget that is delivering on my promises to add more police in our subways, invests in crucial safety upgrades and cracks down on shameless fare evaders,” Gov. Hochul said. “For New York City to thrive, our mass transit system must be safe, strong and reliable, and we are delivering a state budget that supports these goals.”

The FY26 New York State Budget includes investments to fund safety initiatives, mental health programs and infrastructure improvements across the subway system.

Increased patrols and safety measures

$77 million to partner with the New York Police Department to increase police presence on platforms and trains by temporarily surging patrol levels for six months.

An additional $45 million for the National Guard Empire Shield mission to continue to deter and prevent terrorist activity in the New York City area, including transit and commuter hubs.

Mental health investments

Deploying safe options support teams across the subway to deliver timely care directly to individuals, including helping more than 700 New York City residents experiencing chronic homelessness achieve permanent housing.

Working with the New York City Department of Homeless Services to expand their 24/7 welcome center model and creating spaces for mobile outreach teams to better connect and coordinate services, including for subway co-response outreach teams trained to address the most severe cases of mental health crisis within the subway system.

Infrastructure improvements