Chicago Transit Board approves contract with Hayden AI to deploy ABLE systems on six CTA buses

The Chicago Transit Board has approved the award of a contract to Hayden AI to deploy automated bus lane enforcement (ABLE) systems on six CTA buses as part of the Smart Streets pilot program. Launched by the city of Chicago in November 2024, the Smart Streets pilot program is an initiative with the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) to use camera technology to automatically enforce parking and standing violations in bus and bike lanes, as well as bus stops.

“We believe this technology will help buses move more quickly and consistently across the city, keeping bus stops and lanes clear for our service systemwide,” said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen. “This pilot is expected to provide us with the necessary information to help CTA improve bus speed and service reliability.”

“Keeping bus lanes and bus stops clear is essential to ensuring that CTA buses can move efficiently and riders can board safely,” said CDOT Commissioner Tom Carney. “The addition of enforcement cameras on CTA buses will complement the city’s existing efforts and give us more data to evaluate and build on best practices.”

The two-year pilot program, initiated by a Chicago City Council ordinance, authorized mail-in ticketing for bus and bike lane parking violations captured by city cameras in a designated pilot area downtown. CTA says the pilot area is bounded by the lake, North Avenue, Ashland Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Implementation of the pilot began with the installation of ABLE cameras on eight CDOT and Chicago Department of Finance vehicles. CTA notes that through the end of February, the city issued more than 11,000 warnings and nearly 1,400 violations. According to the authority, drivers receive a warning notice for their first offense, with subsequent violations resulting in fines.

CTA notes the ABLE systems ensures a variety of routes that serve the pilot area are covered while prioritizing routes that utilize Loop Link (Washington, Madison, Clinton, Canal), Dearborn, Chicago Avenue and other corridors with bus lanes, bike lanes and bus stops that see a high number of violations.

According to the authority, the ABLE systems will be installed on buses later this year. Each system will include an on-board processor, along with two windshield-mounted cameras that allow the ABLE system to identify and record data capturing violations in bus lanes, bike lanes and bus stops. CTA says Hayden AI is responsible for performing a manual review of violations data before transferring data to the city of Chicago for final determination and violation issuance. The CTA is not involved in reviewing potential violations or issuing tickets.

CTA notes Hayden AI’s ABLE system technology has been utilized by transit agencies both nationally and internationally, including New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority and Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

According to CTA, the cost to deploy the system on the first six buses is $315,852, including equipment and ongoing services. The contract includes the option to purchase up to 94 additional cameras. Based on the availability of funding, the performance of the first six camera systems and the overall progress of the Smart Streets pilot, CTA says it may opt to add additional camera systems through the duration of the contract.

CDOT and Chicago Department of Finance will submit a report to City Council assessing the performance of the pilot, including the results of cameras deployed on CTA buses. CTA notes the report will include a recommendation on the future of the Smart Streets program. City Council will then be responsible for deciding if the program should be made permanent and/or expanded to other parts of the city.