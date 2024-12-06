SamTrans to add driver barriers to 72 of its most heavily used buses

The San Mateo County Transit District (SamTrans) Board of Directors approved a $644,291 contract with New Flyer of America to add driver barriers to 72 of its most heavily used buses to increase the safety of its bus operators amid increased operator assaults throughout the U.S.

“Protecting our bus operators with these barriers is critical to maintaining a safe and reliable transit system,” said SamTrans Board Chair Marina Fraser. “This investment underscores our commitment to their health and safety while continuing to serve our riders with excellence.”

According to SamTrans, many of the buses that will have the driver barriers installed are used along SamTrans’ busiest route, the ECR, which runs along El Camino Real between Daly City and Palo Alto, Calif.

The agency will retrofit the following buses with the protective doors:

55 New Flyer 60-foot diesel articulated buses

17 New Flyer 40-foot battery-electric buses

The retrofit upgrades were developed in collaboration with the SamTrans Bus Transportation and Safety Departments and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1574. The decision to retrofit the buses also aligns with the Federal Transit Administration's General Directive 24-1, which calls for transit agencies to report, assess and mitigate risks related to bus operator safety.

In addition to the driver-barrier doors, SamTrans also instituted its Code of Conduct in the spring to help increase operator and passenger safety on its vehicles. From May to September 2024, SamTrans notes it saw a 50 percent decline in the number of operator assaults when compared to the five months prior to implementation.

The contract with New Flyer protects the warranties on the current bus fleet. All new buses added to the SamTrans fleet will come with the driver barriers already installed.