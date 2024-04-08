SamTrans Board of Directors approves new Code of Conduct and Enforcement Policy

A new Code of Conduct and Enforcement Policy has been approved by the San Mateo County Transit District (SamTrans) Board of Directors.

The policy supports SamTrans commitment to improving the safety conditions of all transit worker staff, deter passengers from engaging in disruptive and dangerous behavior and minimize the risk of harassment against bus operators and other onboard passengers.

“According to Federal Transit Administration statistics, there has been a four-fold increase in operator assaults reported sinced 2009,” said SamTrans Director of Bus Transportation Ana Rivas. “At SamTrans, the numbers are not as high but we want to get ahead of the increase and prevent as many incidents as we can.”

The policy addresses behaviors that disrupt the safe operation of public transit vehicles, including harassment, discrimination, fare evasion, sexual harassment, physical and verbal assault, tampering with emergency exits, use of prohibited substances, blocking entry and exit ways, carrying and using weapons and disregarding safety instructions.

Bus operators and other front-line employees are the primary observers of any violations and will report incidents to appropriate responders, including the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Transit Bureau.

Violators can be removed from SamTrans vehicles without a fare refund and may be excluded from using SamTran services for a defined or indefinite period of time.