OLI awards $146,237 in Rail Transit Safety Education Public Awareness Grants.

Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) has awarded $146,237 in Rail Transit Safety Education Public Awareness Grants to seven transit agencies for eight projects to promote public awareness and safety education in communities near rail transit lines. OLI notes the funds will support targeted campaigns designed to educate the public on safe behaviors around commuter trains, light rail and streetcars.

The grant recipients were selected through a competitive process, with agencies submitting proposals aimed at reaching drivers, pedestrians and transit riders. OLI says awardees will launch campaigns that leverage a variety of media, including digital advertising, community outreach, safety events and signage in high-traffic areas. Campaigns will utilize OLI-approved safety materials, ensuring a unified message of rail safety education throughout the country.

The selected grantees and their projects include:

Dallas Area Rapid Transit will use visual aids and in-person presentations at schools, homeless facilities, rail stations and transit hubs, educating the public and promoting light-rail safety to reduce incidents. Hampton Roads Transit will promote light-rail safety in downtown Norfolk, Va., adding new station signage and partnering with the Norfolk Tides and Norfolk Admirals, sharing the lifesaving rail safety education message. The campaign will include in-person safety efforts around sports facilities and broad outreach across social media, radio and TV. Kansas City Streetcar safety materials will be created and distributed to area schools, rehabilitation centers and at community events. Materials will include animated videos, stickers and a Passport to Streetcar Safety activity book. Long Island Rail Road will use superheroes and colorful socks to boost rail safety awareness through a sock design contest and Project Safety S.O.C.K.S., including custom sock giveaways with the winning design to promote rail safety education as giveaways at community events. Metro-North Railroad will update and create new materials covering key safety messages on passenger safety, trespassing prevention and grade crossing safety in engaging and fun ways to include the popular Rail Safety Passport for young children, a coloring book that includes safety mascot Tracks the Dog and a storybook teaching rail safety education through relatable stories. San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) was awarded two grants. One grant will focus safety messaging along C Street and Park Boulevard, educating motorists, cyclists and pedestrians on avoiding distractions, obeying signals and paying attention to new signage promoting safe behavior around tracks and trains. San Diego MTS will organize educational workshops, safety drills and community events near rail lines, distributing safety materials and partnering with schools to integrate rail safety education into their curriculum. The agency will also collaborate with local law enforcement and emergency services to enhance community safety. Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority will launch a new public service safety campaign, “One Ear Out,” raising awareness about the dangers of trespassing and crossing tracks illegally.

"Congratulations to this year’s grantees, whose projects will bring targeted, creative public outreach campaigns to their communities for people riding, driving and walking near commuter trains, light rail or streetcars," said Rachel Maleh, executive director, OLI. "The continued support of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) allows OLI to continue sharing the lifesaving rail safety education message with transit riders across the nation."

“FTA is focused on keeping Americans safe around transit, including rail transit,” said FTA Deputy Administrator Veronica Vanterpool. “These grants will help communities across the country reach people to help them understand how important it is to pay attention around rails. Our continued partnership with Operation Lifesaver is vital for effective rail transit safety education and outreach.”

OLI notes grants range from $11,267 to $20,000, requiring a 25 percent match from each agency. Projects are expected to reach thousands, promoting key safety messages that align with OLI’s rail safety education initiatives that build on OLI's mission to reduce collisions, injuries and fatalities along rail transit systems by equipping transit agencies with the tools they need to raise awareness and promote safer interactions with rail infrastructure.