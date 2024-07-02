Operation Lifesaver opens application period for Rail Transit Safety Education Grants

Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) has opened the application period for its competitive Rail Transit Safety Education Grants. The grants offer a total of $190,000 in funding for transit agencies and government entities that provide transit service to conduct rail transit safety education and public awareness initiatives.

“These Rail Transit Safety Education Grants empower transit agencies nationwide to promote rail safety education in their communities," said OLI Executive Director Rachel Maleh. “I urge all transit agencies to consider applying. We are grateful to the Federal Transit Administration for the agency’s continuing support that helps make these grants, as well as our ongoing rail safety education and outreach efforts, possible.”

Maleh noted that grant amounts are capped at $20,000 and require non-federal matching funds of at least 25 percent of project costs. Projects must be focused on safety education or public awareness initiatives in communities with operating or planned rail transit systems (commuter rail, light rail, subway and streetcar). OLI must approve all materials created as part of the grant and all grants must be coordinated with state Operation Lifesaver programs.

All applications must be submitted via the Common Grant Application online grant processing program by Sept. 1, 2024. Grant awards will be announced by Oct. 15, 2024.

More information can be found on OLI’s website.