SEPTA reports overall decrease in crime throughout its system

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has seen a 34 percent decrease in serious crimes on its system during the first three quarters of 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023, according to new data released by the SEPTA Transit Police Department. At the same time, SEPTA Transit Police are exceeding national averages when it comes to identifying and arresting suspects in serious crimes.

The most violent crimes, including aggravated assaults and robberies, decreased by 38 percent with aggravated assaults dropping from 89 to 69 and robberies dropping from 185 to 97. Shooting incidents on the system decreased by 31 percent. The violent crime rate per one million rides is 1.1.

“SEPTA Transit Police are making a tremendous impact on safety and security across the system,” said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards. “Despite funding constraints, we are committed to recruiting and retaining talented police officers and providing them with the resources they need to protect our customers and employees.”

When a serious criminal incident occurs on SEPTA, offenders are being held responsible. Transit police have made arrests in 57 percent of cases involving violent crimes, which is 20 percent higher than the national average. The clearance rate on critical incidents, which includes shootings and stabbings, is 92 percent — meaning 23 of 25 cases have ended in arrests.

“This data is proof that if you commit a crime on SEPTA, you should expect to be caught,” said SEPTA Transit Police Chief Charles Lawson. “With over 30,000 cameras across the system, a virtual patrol unit monitoring live video feeds and an increase in visible patrols at stations and on vehicles, we are identifying incidents sooner, dispatching officers more quickly and sharing information in real time to apprehend offenders.”

SEPTA will continue to hire more officers, including exceeding the budgeted headcount for transit police to bolster safety and security. The transit police force has the most sworn officers it has had in over a decade.

Last month, SEPTA expanded its program to combat fare evasion following a successful pilot at 69th Street Transportation Center. The SEPTA Board approved the purchase of 100 full-length gates at nine additional stations.