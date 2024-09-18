MTA launches more Automated Camera Enforcement systems on bus routes 

To bring on a safer and more efficient transit experience, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) began activating Automated Camera Enforcement (ACE) systems on 10 new bus routes across all five boroughs. Vehicles blocking bus stops or illegally double parked will receive warning notices in the mail for an initial period of 60 days followed by summonses thereafter.

Summonses start at $50 and escalate to $250 for repeat violators. On Sept. 30, warning notice activation will begin on an additional 10 ACE-equipped bus routes. By the end of September, 1,000 buses will be ACE equipped.

This is in addition to existing enforcement of 14 bus routes equipped with ACE technology. Buses on these 14 routes have started to generate summonses to vehicles violating bus lanes, bus stop rules and double parking.

When enforcement cameras are activated, on average, routes see bus lane speeds increase by five percent; a 20 percent reduction in collisions; and five percent to 10 percent estimated reduction in emissions. Only nine percent of drivers commit a second bus lane violation after being fined.

The ACE program is administered in partnership with the New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) and the New York City Department of Finance (NYCDOF). Once captured by the cameras, video, images, license plate, location and time stamp information are then securely transmitted to NYCDOT for review and processing.

Each corridor with active ACE camera enforcement has signage indicating that those routes are camera-enforced.