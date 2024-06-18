MTA activates Automated Camera Enforcement on 14 bus routes across New York.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has activated Automated Camera Enforcement (ACE) on 14 bus routes across Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and the Bronx. Formerly known as Automated Bus Lane Enforcement (ABLE), the ACE program captures vehicles violating bus lane, double parking and bus stop rules in real-time. The ACE program expands on ABLE cameras, issuing violations for vehicles double parked or illegally parked at bus stops in addition to bus lane violations.

MTA notes that when enforcement cameras are activated, on average, routes see bus lane speeds increase by five percent, a 20 percent reduction in collisions and a five to 10 percent estimated reduction in emissions. Only nine percent of drivers commit another bus lane violation after being fined.

The authority says all 623 buses on the 14 routes that are currently enabled with lane enforcement technology have now been updated with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence-based enforcement technology that will allow for expanded enforcement at bus stops and double-parked locations.

ACE builds on the many accessibility improvements New York City (NYC) Transit has made to its bus fleet since becoming the first large public transit agency to have a 100 percent wheelchair accessible fleet in 1993.

“ACE is key to getting buses running faster and safer for the riders who rely on them to get where they need to go,” said NYC Transit Interim President Demetrius Crichlow. “I’m grateful for the dedicated efforts from our partners at the New York City DOT to work with us to get this done.”

“Keeping bus stops clear is critical to ensuring all of our customers can safely get on and off the bus,” said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo. “I know firsthand the frustrating experience of having a vehicle block the bus stop and forcing me to wait for the next one. I am thrilled to be turning on ACE today and look forward to clearer bus stops and faster trips.”

Bus routes now enforced with ACE cameras include:

B44 SBS

B46 SBS

Bx12 SBS

Bx19

B62

Bx41 SBS

Bx36

M14 SBS

M15 SBS

M23 SBS

M34 SBS

Q44 SBS

Q54

Q58

The ACE program is administered in partnership with the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) and the NYC Department of Finance. Once captured by the cameras, license plate, location and time stamp information is then transmitted to NYC DOT for review and processing. Since 2019, NYC DOT has issued 438,660 notices of violations. By the end of 2024, there will be 1,023 ACE equipped buses across 33 routes.

Upon ACE implementation, NYC DOT will issue warning notices to drivers for the first 60 days, in accordance with state law, before issuance of double parking and bus stop fines commence. For routes with existing ABLE camera enforcement, the 60-day warning period will apply to bus stop and double-parking violations only. MTA says tickets will continue to be issued for bus lane violations during this time. Each corridor with active ACE camera enforcement also has signage indicating that these routes are camera enforced and the hours of enforcement.

“It's pretty hot out here but for the people blocking our bus lanes, it’s about to get hotter,” said NYC Transit Senior Vice President of Buses Frank Annicaro. “Automated camera enforcement—which expands our enforcement authority from bus lanes to include bus stops and double-parking violations—is a real game changer.”

"New Yorkers deserve buses that can keep up with hustle and bustle that makes New York City great,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez. “We know automated enforcement changes driver behavior, with more than 80 percent of bus lane blockers never receiving more than one ticket. This expanded authority will pave the way for faster, safer and more reliable bus routes across the five boroughs, which will reduce congestion and support our economy."