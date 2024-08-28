City of Edmonton, Alberta, launches "Here to Help" campaign to improve transit security.

In collaboration with Edmonton Police Service, the city of Edmonton, Alberta, has launched the "Here to Help" campaign as part of the city's Enhanced Transit Safety Plan. The plan aims to ensure a safe and supportive transit experience for riders as back-to-school season approaches.

During the first few weeks of the school year, additional Transit Peace Officers will be stationed at key light-rail transit (LRT) stations and transit centers across the city. The officers will be patrolling and engaging with riders during peak hours (7 to 9 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.) to assist students and other transit riders, ensuring a smooth transition back to school.

“Transit Peace Officers will have their boots on the ground, ready to support riders as part of the 'Here to Help' campaign, which is a key component of our enhanced transit safety plan. We encourage riders to approach uniformed officers for assistance whenever needed. Their presence ensures every rider feels safe, supported and connected as they navigate the transit system,” said David Jones, city of Edmonton branch manager, community standards and neighborhoods.

“It’s important to ensure new and returning students have the knowledge and tools they need to navigate transit with confidence and ease,” said Carrie Hotton-MacDonald, branch manager, Edmonton transit service. ”We are pleased to support youth riders through enhanced outreach activities in helping them establish transit as a lifelong preferred travel mode.“

The campaign will also see the continued deployment of the Community Outreach Transit Team, a partnership between Transit Peace Officers and outreach workers from Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society, who provide additional support to individuals in need, including assistance with housing, mental health, substance use support and financial concerns.

Additional security measures for riders include nearly 4,000 security cameras across the service, blue emergency phones on all LRT platforms and at transit centers, as well as red alarm buttons, red pull handles and yellow alarm strips on all LRT trains that connect riders directly with the LRT operator, who can assist and connect with additional resources as needed.

This campaign is supported by the Edmonton Police Service’s Transit Community Safety (TRACS) Teams, who continue to work to decrease crime, victimization and disorder in transit spaces citywide.

“As students head back to school, we are committed to working with our partners at the city of Edmonton to ensure students and transit users have a safe commute,” said Edmonton Police Service’s Crime Suppression Branch Inspector Jared Hrycun. “As always, TRACS teams will be stationed and patrolling at key transit hubs throughout the city with Transit Peace Officers to provide riders with resources, assistance and support.”