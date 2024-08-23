SEPTA implements enhanced safety plan for 2024-2025 academic year

As students prepare for the 2024-2025 academic year, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is implementing an enhanced safety plan, continuing its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of students who rely on public transportation.

“Tens of thousands of students depend on SEPTA for their daily commute to and from school and we are fully committed to ensuring their safety,” said Leslie S. Richards, SEPTA CEO and General Manager. “Safety is our top priority and we are leveraging every available resource to provide a safe experience for all riders.”

The comprehensive safety plan includes the following key strategies:

Increased officer presence: Additional officers will be deployed on trains and buses, particularly during peak travel times when students are commuting.

Additional officers will be deployed on trains and buses, particularly during peak travel times when students are commuting. Targeted patrols: SEPTA Police will intensify patrols in areas where multiple schools converge, providing heightened security where it is needed most.

SEPTA Police will intensify patrols in areas where multiple schools converge, providing heightened security where it is needed most. Virtual patrol units: SEPTA will utilize virtual patrol units to monitor activity in real-time and quickly dispatch officers to any potential issues.

SEPTA will utilize virtual patrol units to monitor activity in real-time and quickly dispatch officers to any potential issues. Collaboration with the Philadelphia School District: SEPTA is working closely with the Philadelphia School District to enhance coordination and address specific safety needs.

“SEPTA Police are collaborating closely with the Philadelphia Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to increase the visibility of uniformed officers across our system,” said SEPTA Transit Police Chief Charles Lawson. “Our strategy also includes the use of over 30,000 surveillance cameras across the system. These cameras are monitored by our virtual patrol unit, allowing us to extend our reach and respond quickly to areas without a physical police presence.”

The enhanced safety efforts build on the success SEPTA has already seen, with a 37 percent decrease in serious crimes on the system during the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, including a 47 percent reduction in violent crimes.

Student fare cards

To further support safety and reduce fare evasion, SEPTA strongly encourages students to use their designated fare cards for every trip, which the agency says not only ensures fair usage, but also helps SEPTA identify the most heavily used routes, allowing for more targeted system improvements.

SEPTA Transit Watch App

The SEPTA Transit Watch App provides an easy and discreet way for riders to report safety and security concerns directly to SEPTA Transit Police in less than 20 seconds. The app allows users to anonymously share incident details, including descriptions and locations, helping to maintain a safe environment for all.