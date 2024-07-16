SEPTA to implement safety initiatives and corrective action plans following FTA recommendations

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) will implement additional initiatives and a series of corrective action plans (CAPs) in response to a recent Safety Management Inspection (SMI) conducted by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). The CAPs will help the authority further the series of proactive efforts initiated late last summer aimed at enhancing safety and security, increasing staffing and training and shoring up operational practices and procedures.

The FTA maintains federal oversight over SEPTA’s operations and recently conducted an inspection of the authority’s safety protocols, practices and processes. FTA representatives were on site at SEPTA locations for inspections and employee interviews between September 2023 and January 2024.

FTA’s SMI report outlines findings and directives SEPTA will be implementing, primarily as it relates to reducing crime, increasing staffing and training and strengthening operational practices and policies. The FTA also assessed the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), which has primary oversight responsibility for transit rail operations in Pennsylvania.

“The safety and security of customers and employees is the top priority for the SEPTA Board and the entire authority,” said SEPTA Board Chair Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr. “How we staff our operations, train our employees and ensure the most effective policies are in place and followed all contribute to a safer SEPTA system. The FTA and PennDOT continue to have our full cooperation moving forward.”

“We embrace the opportunity to work with the FTA and PennDOT to make SEPTA better and we take their feedback seriously,” said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards. “As an organization, we have already initiated actions to address these areas of concern and we are committed to making further improvements across the board.”

SEPTA launched several initiatives prior to recent FTA engagement aimed at ensuring safety and security of the system, including: