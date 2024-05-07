SFMTA highlights success of MuniSafe and Safety Equality Initiative programs

What’s next: Using data to improve safety

During the past year, SFMTA has gathered more accurate information about safety and security problems on Muni.

Its annual community and rider surveys now ask about experiences with harassment on Muni to give the agency a much clearer picture of safety concerns and how they can address them. In 2023, SFMTA partnered with UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies for an in-depth survey about harassment experiences and the agency is moving forward with data-driven solutions.

The agency notes a new law in the state of California requires the 10 largest transit agencies in the state to collect voluntary survey data about harassment. The goal: Identify root causes to improve safety. This year, SFMTA will conduct another in-depth survey to measure its progress, learn from other agencies across the state and continue to shape its work to keep everyone safe on Muni.

Using this data and other learnings, SFMTA is now drafting a Safety Equity Action Plan. The agency is considering various steps to continue making Muni safer including: