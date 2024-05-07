CTA crime continues downward trend in April.

Crime in April on the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) continued a downward trend in 2024.

According to statistics released last week by the Chicago Police Department (CPD), which provides law enforcement across the CTA system, crimes decreased across the board during the month of April:

Overall transit crime is down six percent year to date, as well as a 16 percent drop compared to April 2023.

Violent crime on the CTA is down six percent compared to April 2023.

“We have been encouraged to see the continued decrease in instanced of crime as we’ve seen the continued rise in ridership, particularly as the weather warms,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “The CTA is committed to continuing our close partnership with the Chicago Police Department to support their law enforcement efforts, ensuring the security for both our riders and employees.”

CTA supplements CPD’s efforts with its extensive network of more than 33,000 security-cameras and with hundreds of personnel deployed across the system each day, around the clock, and who are trained and acutely focused on customer comfort and safety.

CTA also augments CPD efforts with contracted security guards and K-9 units, who focus on addressing issues like customer behavior and fare evasion, to prevent them from leading to other potentially illicit activities.