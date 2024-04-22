Cincinnati Metro highlights safety improvements with FTA, ATU, AFL-CIO.

Cincinnati Metro highlighted important safety updates in national regulations with the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), the local and national Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) and the American Federation of Labor-Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO). The safety updates will make transit systems safer for workers and passengers in the U.S.

The updated regulations of the FTA’s Public Transportation Agency Safety Plans are the result of months of work by the Biden-Harris Administration and in response to dozens of comments filed by stakeholders, including transit agencies. The major safety updates will allow workers more input in safety-making decisions through enhanced safety committees.

“Today’s announcement is going to give transit workers more of a voice in making their systems safer for themselves and for the millions of passengers they serve each year,” said Veronica Vanterpool, FTA acting administrator. “Cincinnati Metro provides a wonderful example of transit workers and management working together for a safer ride for everyone.”

"We are extremely proud of the collaborative approach to safety we have taken through our Joint Safety Committee comprised of union leaders and team members,” said Darryl Haley, CEO and general manager of Cincinnati Metro. “This partnership brings all stakeholders to the table and fosters collective efforts to implement processes and solutions that ensure the safety of our entire system.”