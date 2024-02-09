Santa Clara VTA aims to stop harassment on transit

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) is launching its anti-harassment campaign, ‘It Stops Here!’, to reduce the incidents of harassment and alert potential offenders to the agency's zero-tolerance policy towards harassment.

The campaign is focused on educating the public on codes of conduct such as “No staring, no touching, no forcing conversation, etc.” and how harassment can be stopped. Posters that aim to raise awareness about the issue of harassment in public spaces are being deployed on buses and light-rail vehicles, in addition to social media and on the Santa Clara VTA website.

The agency encourages riders to act on "if you see something, say something" in a harassment situation. Reports will help the police and Santa Clara VTA know where and when the incidents occur so Santa Clara VTA can put measures in place to prevent them.

These are some of the things that riders can report: