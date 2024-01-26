STM deploys safety ambassadors on Métro network.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has deployed safety ambassadors on the Métro network to help maintain a sense of safety for all customers.

Drawing from similar initiatives in other major North American networks in cities such as Los Angeles, Calif., San Francisco, Calif., and Philadelphia, Pa., the safety ambassadors are new field teams that provide customers with tailored guidance, support and presence during their trips.

In groups of two, the safety ambassadors act as a reassuring presence to customers, answering their questions and providing guidance. Safety ambassadors are also trained to identify potentially dangerous situations and report them to the security teams.

“In the face of social issues that are becoming increasingly prevalent on our network, the STM’s strategy is to increase the visibility of staff and strengthen our ability to intervene. The creation of a new team of safety ambassadors is a first in the history of the Montréal Métro and these new, dedicated resources will meet a very specific need for our customers,” said Éric Alan Caldwell, chair of the STM Board of Directors. “We want to ensure that everyone can get the help they need to navigate the network better and feel safer. By adding safety ambassadors to our security teams and other security measures, we believe we can effectively address this need.”

A first group of six ambassadors is already out on the network. STM says they can be found around station turnstiles, on platforms and in Métro trains. They have received 80 hours of specific training to prepare them for a variety of situations that they may be called upon to handle, including identifying safety issues, supporting major events and providing customer assistance.

New security measures in effect

Safety ambassadors are part of a series of new security measures designed to foster a greater sense of safety on the network. The STM has added 16 new special constables to the network since December 2023. Dight members of the Équipe mobile de médiation sociale (EMMIS) team now respond directly to calls from the Métro control room for situations specifically related to social issues to better support people in vulnerable situations and address social coexistence issues within STM facilities.

The STM has updated its online customer contact form to report any non-emergency situation requiring an intervention.

“Customers are some of the eyes and ears of our security teams,” said Jocelyn Latulippe, director of security and fire Safety at STM. “We need their input to respond quickly to these situations. These comments and reports allow us to tailor our security measures and improve the way we dispatch our constables and ambassadors on the network.”