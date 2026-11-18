The Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless has denounced the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority’s new rule to ban riders who don’t have a destination, saying it targets people experiencing homelessness and could put lives at risk as winter sets in.

In a statement Monday, the coalition said RTA’s revised Customer Code of Conduct “clearly seeks to criminalize people experiencing homelessness and prevent unhoused people from utilizing public transportation.”

“Being homeless is not a crime nor a threat to public safety,” Josiah Quarles, NEOCH’s director of organizing and advocacy, said in the release. “RTA can protect transit workers and passengers without criminalizing people experiencing homelessness. Public safety and human dignity are not competing priorities.”

At RTA’s general meeting on Tuesday, General Manager and CEO India Birdsong Terry defended the policy, saying RTA has been used as a transitional home for too long when people really need housing and other services. “That’s not acceptable,” she said.

“This is a community issue,” she said. “It is not the RTA’s responsibility to figure out how to solve the problem of the unhoused.”

She encouraged more discussion about resources for homeless residents, but noted that banks, malls, grocery stores and numerous other businesses have codes of conducts. RTA itself has had a code of conduct for over 20 years, she said, the new code just updates some of their policies.

“This is a long time coming,” Birdsong Terry said.

RTA introduced the new code earlier this month. Under it, every passenger must have a destination and must get off at the end of the line. Riders who appear to have no legitimate transportation destination will be asked to leave the vehicle. If they refuse, they may be removed, cited for criminal trespass or both.

The code also says an All-Day pass, which allows unlimited rides, does not allow consecutive trips on the same vehicle, such as looping or turnaround rides. It also bans camping and sleeping or lying down in RTA facilities or vehicles without a transportation purpose.

RTA Police Chief Deirdre Jones has said the new rules are meant to improve safety, but the coalition said the timing may be especially dangerous.

“As the cold weather approaches, this policy will certainly cost lives,” the statement said. “A bus or train may be one of the few places to escape freezing temperatures. When someone rides public transit simply to stay warm, the problem is not that they lack a destination.”

Chris Knestrick, NEOCH’s executive director, said cutting off transit access also cuts people off from services they need. Rather than connecting people to housing, treatment or mental health support, it “simply pushes people from one location to another,” he argued.

He noted that RTA has also prevented his outreach teams from working with unhoused people on RTA property, and has stopped community volunteers from providing mutual aid.

“Public transportation is a lifeline and should seek to connect people,” Knestrick said. “These changes by RTA eliminate access to employment, medical care, shelter, and housing.”

The coalition called on RTA leadership to:

Suspend enforcement of the non-destination riding rule until the agency meaningfully consults with people experiencing homelessness, disability advocates and community organizations.

Set clear enforcement standards so riders aren’t singled out based on housing status, race, disability or appearance.

Put outreach and connections to services ahead of citations and removals, working directly with street outreach and housing navigation groups.

Report publicly on citations, removals and transit suspensions.

In her comments during Tuesday’s board meeting, Birdsong Terry did not commit to taking any specific actions, but agreed that the community as a whole needs to figure out how to better address homelessness. For now, though, the code of conduct will remain in place.

“I’m glad it’s getting people so fired up, but let’s take that fieriness and that passion and turn it into a solution,” she said.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect comments from RTA General Manager and CEO India Birdsong Terry.

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