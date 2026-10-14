Metrolink to deploy Earthquake Early Warning System during worldwide earthquake drill

Metrolink’s Earthquake Early Warning System (EEW) will be on display Oct. 15 during the Great ShakeOut, an annual, worldwide earthquake drill that allows schools, workplaces, community organizations and public agencies like Metrolink to practice earthquake preparedness in coordination. At the designated time, Metrolink will activate emergency protocols, including the EEW technology. Participating trains will be slowed for several minutes in response to the simulated earthquake, with negligible delays expected.

“Safety is fundamental to everything we do at Metrolink, and preparedness requires more than having the right technology in place,” said Metrolink Board Chair Doug Chaffee. “It means continually testing our systems, practicing our response and making sure our people are prepared when the unexpected happens. Our continued participation in the Great California ShakeOut reflects the comprehensive approach we take every day to protect our riders, employees and the communities we serve.”

The technology links the agency’s Positive Train Control (PTC) system and the U.S. Geological Survey's ShakeAlert, enabling earthquake-detection sensors to communicate real-time, location-based data directly with trains. This allows the PTC system to automatically stop or slow trains when dangerous conditions are present. According to Metrolink, when qualifying seismic activity occurs, ShakeAlert data also helps track inspectors identify potentially affected areas and deploy crews to assess the infrastructure and make any necessary repairs before normal service resumes.

“Here in Southern California, earthquakes are one of many operational scenarios our teams prepare for,” said Metrolink COO Rod Bailey. “Metrolink frequently goes above and beyond mandated safety regulations, and our cutting-edge early earthquake warning system is just one example of how we are embracing technology to set a higher standard and keep customers and personnel safe.”

The upgraded EEW system launched on all Metrolink-owned and -operated tracks in 2023. Since then, Metrolink trains have been slowed on several occasions based on local shaking, and in April 2025, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake near the city of Julian, Calif., in San Diego County halted three San Bernardino Line trains.