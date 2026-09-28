Metrolink launches new app to report non-emergency safety and security concerns

Metrolink has launched Metrolink Safe Ride, a new app that seeks to give riders a way to report non-emergency safety and security issues at stations and onboard trains. Powered by ELERTS and separate from the existing Metrolink Mobile App, Metrolink Safe Ride is a real-time tool to alert the agency’s Security Operations Center (SOC) about suspicious activity, unsafe conditions and other non-emergency issues.

Metrolink Safe Ride is available through the Apple App Store or Google Play. Using the app, riders can identify the type and location of an incident, provide details and, when safe and appropriate, include photos. Riders without the app can also report safety and security concerns by calling or texting the SOC.

“Our riders see our system from a perspective that no camera, sensor or employee can capture,” said Metrolink Board Chair Doug Chaffee. “Metrolink Safe Ride makes it easier for riders to share what they see directly with our Security Operations Center, strengthening the connection between our riders and the teams working around the clock to support the safety and security of our system.”

The launch of Metrolink Safe Ride coincides with See Tracks? Think Train® Week, Sept. 21-27 and also aligns with Rail Safety Month, held annually in September in California. All month long, Metrolink says it is reinforcing its year-round commitment to safety and encouraging safe behavior on and around railroad tracks through station activations, school and community outreach and customer and employee education.

After an inaugural campaign in 2025, Metrolink is also continuing its partnership with Streets Are For Everyone‘s SAFE Around Trains Challenge, a program offering high school students the resources and opportunity to research, plan and produce short, educational videos that promote safety around trains, railroad crossings and passenger zones. To support this initiative, Metrolink notes that it provided participants with comprehensive safety training and supervised access to designated Metrolink filming locations and rail equipment.

For more than a decade, Metrolink says it has been an industry leader in deploying pioneering technology to strengthen system safety. The agency notes it became the first passenger railroad in the nation to implement Positive Train Control (PTC) across its entire network in 2015 and in 2023, introduced a Earthquake Early Warning system integration with U.S. Geological Survey ShakeAlert®, capable of automatically stopping or slowing trains operating on Metrolink-owned tracks when seismic activity is detected.