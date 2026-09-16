Houston Metro expands bus safety initiative

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (Houston Metro) is expanding its bus safety initiative, building on the Metro Police Department's (MPD) existing presence across the transit system by increasing the number of uniformed officers regularly riding buses and engaging directly with customers and operators.

Houston Metro says that while MPD officers have long maintained a presence on buses, at stops and at transit centers throughout the system, the bus safety initiative builds on that existing work by involving sworn personnel from across the department, including officers whose regular assignments may not typically place them aboard buses.

As part of the initiative, sworn personnel, including officers assigned to specialized units and administrative roles will spend at least two hours each week riding buses as part of their regular on-duty assignments.

“Safety starts with being present, visible and connected to the people we serve,” said MPD Chief Ban Tien. “When our officers ride alongside our customers and operators, we have an opportunity to listen, build relationships and provide an added sense of security. Our leadership should set that example, which is why you will see members of our command team and me out there.”

During the course of this year, MPD has strengthened its presence across the transit system, including opening new police substations at Northline, downtown and Harrisburg, Texas. It has also expanded partnerships with other law enforcement agencies to provide additional officer presence along the METRORail Red Line during peak travel times.

MPD reached full staffing in 2025. At that time, as part of the METRONow plan, $7 million was invested to enhance safety and security measures, such as an increased police presence throughout Houston Metro’s system.