Houston Metro Police Department reaches full staffing

For the first time in years, the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (Houston Metro) reports the Metro Police Department (MPD) is now fully staffed with full-time police officers. At a swearing-in ceremony held at Houston Metro's headquarters, MPD welcomed 11 new hires in front of friends, loved ones and local officials.

"[MPD] Chief Ban Tien has hit the ground running by ensuring MPD is fully staffed and ready to protect and serve the community," said Houston Metro Board Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock. "I look forward to seeing the morale and confidence of our workforce and community continue to grow."

As part of the METRONow plan, $7 million will be invested to enhance safety and security measures, such as an increased police presence throughout Houston Metro’s system.

Other safety initiatives in the METRONow plan include:

Partnering with the city of Houston, the Houston Police Department and other key stakeholders on Mayor John Whitmire’s homeless initiative.

Coordination efforts with other law enforcement agencies and safety programs throughout the Houston region, such as the District H Patrol Initiative.

Strategic hot-spot deployment.

Dedicating MPD police patrols on board buses and trains.

Adding text capability to the MPD main phone line.

Utilizing drone technology.

Installing new lighting and security fencing near rail platforms at the Northline and Wheeler transit centers.

Replacing and upgrading security cameras across the system, with the installation of more than 500 safety devices.

"[Houston] Metro is an important partner in our work to keep the transit system safe for everyone. With more MPD officers on board, we have more opportunities to collaborate with the Houston Police Department and other local law enforcement,” Whitmire said. “Keeping Houston safe takes all of us working together, and this is a big step in the right direction.”

Houston Metro says when Chief Tien was sworn in on Nov. 15, 2024, MPD faced a personnel shortage. Tien and his team have addressed this significant turnaround in the five months he's been with the agency.

“To continue fulfilling our strategic METRONow goal in maintaining a safe, clean, reliable and accessible system, we are looking for additional opportunities to grow our department and collaborate with our regional law enforcement partners to keep our riders safe,” Tien said. “This is just the beginning. There is much work to be done to safeguard the [Houston] Metro system and the community at large, and we are working tirelessly to get the job done.”

MPD officers are licensed by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. Officers regulate all aspects of the Houston Metro system by riding buses and rail lines, policing platforms and bus shelters, patrolling area roadways and facilities and working with other law enforcement agencies to protect the entire region.