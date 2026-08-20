Spokane Transit Authority launches See Say mobile app throughout its system

Spokane Transit Authority (STA) has launched the See Say mobile app, giving riders a fast, discreet way to report safety, security and maintenance concerns across the transit system.

Available for Apple and Android devices, See Say allows riders to report suspicious activity, unsafe behavior, vandalism, maintenance issues and other concerns directly from their smartphone. Users can submit descriptions, photos, videos and location information, helping STA security staff assess and respond to reports. Reports can also be submitted anonymously.

“Safety is STA’s highest priority,” said STA CEO Karl Otterstrom. “The See Say app gives our riders a convenient way to communicate concerns and helps us maintain a safe, welcoming transit environment for everyone.”

The app is powered by ELERTS and supports two-way communication with STA security personnel when additional information is needed. Riders can use the app while riding STA buses or paratransit, waiting at bus stops or visiting STA facilities.

The agency notes the app is intended for non-emergency concerns. Riders can also submit reports online without downloading the app through the See Say webpage.

STA isn't the only agency to recently launch a See Say app, as the Kansas City Streetcar Authority launched their version of the app in July 2026 and the Maryland Transit Administration launched its See Say app in August.