APTA recognizes 10 agencies with 2026 Rail Safety and Security Excellence Awards

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) honored 10 public transportation providers from the states of California, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, Texas and Washington, D.C., with the 2026 Rail Safety, Security and Emergency Management Awards at the 2026 APTA Rail Conference in Baltimore.

“These awards celebrate the innovation and dedication of public transit agencies and their employees who work daily to protect their passengers, colleagues and the communities they serve,” said APTA President and CEO Paul Skoutelas. “APTA congratulates the public transit agencies honored today for their strong performance in safety, security and emergency management. Their commitment to excellence sets a positive example for the entire industry.”

Nominations are evaluated on four criteria:

Effectiveness Benefit level Innovation Transferability

The top honor is the Gold Award, which is presented to organizations with the best example of a safety, security or emergency management program. A Certificate of Merit is given to organizations in recognition of exceptional achievement in safety, security or emergency management.

The 2026 Rail Safety, Security and Emergency Management Award winners are recognized in the categories of commuter/intercity rail, light rail/streetcar and heavy rail. The 2026 winners are:

Rail Safety Award

Gold winners

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Metro-North Railroad, New York, N.Y. – commuter rail

MTA New York City Transit (NYCT), New York – heavy rail/subways

Maryland Transit Administration, Baltimore – light rail/streetcar

Certificate of Merit winners

Caltrain, Millbrae, Calif.– commuter rail

North County Transit – San Diego Railroad (NCTD), Oceanside, Calif. – commuter rail

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, Houston– light rail/streetcar

Rail Security Award

Gold winners

MTA Metro-North Railroad and MTA Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), Jamaica, N.Y. – commuter rail

MTA NYCT – heavy rail

Certificate of Merit winner

NCTD – Commuter Rail

Rail Emergency Management Award

Gold winners

MTA Metro-North Railroad – commuter rail

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), Washington, D.C. – heavy rail/subways

Certificate of Merit winner

MTA LIRR – commuter rail

Rail, Safe, Effective and Clean Award

Gold winners

MTA Metro-North Railroad – commuter rail

Bay Area Rapid Transit, Oakland, Calif.– heavy rail/subways

Metro Transit, Minneapolis – light rail/streetcar

Certificate of Merit winner

WMATA – heavy rail/subways