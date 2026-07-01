APTA recognizes 10 agencies with 2026 Rail Safety and Security Excellence Awards

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) honored 10 public transportation providers from the states of California, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, Texas and Washington, D.C., with the 2026 Rail Safety, Security and Emergency Management Awards at the 2026 APTA Rail Conference in Baltimore.
“These awards celebrate the innovation and dedication of public transit agencies and their employees who work daily to protect their passengers, colleagues and the communities they serve,” said APTA President and CEO Paul Skoutelas. “APTA congratulates the public transit agencies honored today for their strong performance in safety, security and emergency management. Their commitment to excellence sets a positive example for the entire industry.”
Nominations are evaluated on four criteria:
- Effectiveness
- Benefit level
- Innovation
- Transferability
The top honor is the Gold Award, which is presented to organizations with the best example of a safety, security or emergency management program. A Certificate of Merit is given to organizations in recognition of exceptional achievement in safety, security or emergency management.
The 2026 Rail Safety, Security and Emergency Management Award winners are recognized in the categories of commuter/intercity rail, light rail/streetcar and heavy rail. The 2026 winners are:
Rail Safety Award
Gold winners
- Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Metro-North Railroad, New York, N.Y. – commuter rail
- MTA New York City Transit (NYCT), New York – heavy rail/subways
- Maryland Transit Administration, Baltimore – light rail/streetcar
Certificate of Merit winners
- Caltrain, Millbrae, Calif.– commuter rail
- North County Transit – San Diego Railroad (NCTD), Oceanside, Calif. – commuter rail
- The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, Houston– light rail/streetcar
Rail Security Award
Gold winners
- MTA Metro-North Railroad and MTA Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), Jamaica, N.Y. – commuter rail
- MTA NYCT – heavy rail
Certificate of Merit winner
NCTD – Commuter Rail
Rail Emergency Management Award
Gold winners
- MTA Metro-North Railroad – commuter rail
- Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), Washington, D.C. – heavy rail/subways
Certificate of Merit winner
MTA LIRR – commuter rail
Rail, Safe, Effective and Clean Award
Gold winners
- MTA Metro-North Railroad – commuter rail
- Bay Area Rapid Transit, Oakland, Calif.– heavy rail/subways
- Metro Transit, Minneapolis – light rail/streetcar
Certificate of Merit winner
WMATA – heavy rail/subways