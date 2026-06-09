TTC introducing two safety initiatives for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is introducing two new initiatives to enhance safety and mobility during the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

A bike‑based Special Constables Core Response Unit. A pilot program deploying drones in select locations.

“The world is coming to Toronto, and we are making sure that we are ready to welcome them,” said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers. “These new programs strengthen the TTC’s existing safety measures, and we will continue exploring additional ways to ensure customers feel comfortable and confident on the system.”

The TTC’s new Core Response Unit of Special Constables will patrol the downtown core using bicycles, allowing officers to move quickly through busy areas and use bike lanes to navigate the streets more easily. On match days, the unit will concentrate on high‑traffic stations to support crowd management and rapid response.

"The world will experience Toronto through the TTC," said TTC CEO Mandeep Lali. "That is a responsibility we take seriously. We are preparing extensively to ensure every journey is safe, reliable and seamless while working alongside the city, emergency services and event partners to deliver a world-class experience worthy of our world-class city, Toronto and Canada."

The TTC is also beginning to pilot tethered drones at Kipling, Greenwood and Davisville subway yards to monitor, detect and deter security issues, including graffiti and property damage. The drones will be deployed overnight on weekends during this pilot and be monitored by the Transit Control Center. On game days, a drone will also be deployed at the new Fleet Street Transit Hub, providing transit control with a live view of crowd conditions and enabling real‑time responses to congestion.

In addition to these new programs, the TTC will maintain and enhance existing safety initiatives throughout the tournament, including increased station staffing, with additional Customer Service Agents, TTC Ambassadors and supervisors positioned across the network, as well as Provincial Offences Officers and Special Constables deployed strategically at busy stations and transfer points.