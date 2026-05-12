TTC to deploy 600 event ambassadors during 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will deploy more than 600 event ambassadors across the system during the 2026 FIFA World Cup to help fans and visitors navigate the TTC and city with ease.

The ambassadors, who will be wearing red TTC jerseys, will be positioned at high-traffic locations during the tournament to answer customer questions, provide directions, and offer on-the-spot support.

“With the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaching, Toronto is preparing to welcome the world,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “The TTC Ambassador Program will help residents, fans and visitors move around our city with confidence and ease. As people experience Toronto, we want them to see a city that is safe and caring, a city that looks out for one another and makes it easy for everyone to get where they need to go.”

During the tournament, TTC will boost service across all modes, including key routes such as the 509 Harbourfront, 511 Bathurst, 29/929 Dufferin and 504 King, as well as expanded subway service on Lines 1 and 2.

“TTC service is central to Toronto’s Transit First approach for the World Cup,” said TTC CEO Mandeep Lali. “We’ve been preparing for this moment for many months, and our focus is clear: deliver the service our customers need, provide simple and reliable information and respond decisively as conditions evolve. Our ambassadors will play a vital role in welcoming the world to Toronto, ensuring every journey matters.”

In collaboration with the city, the TTC is also implementing transit priority measures, including new RapidTO lanes on Bathurst and Dufferin streets. The city and TTC began installing the lanes in 2025, with all work scheduled to be completed before the start of the tournament. Over 50,000 riders on Bathurst and Dufferin streets are already benefiting from the lanes, saving up to seven minutes per trip.

The TTC says it will also use this month to further test capacity and refine service plans ahead of matches starting on June 12.