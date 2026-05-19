ABQ Ride releases insights from eighth quarterly security report

ABQ Ride, the transit provider for the city of Albuquerque, N.M., has released insights from its eighth quarterly security report to the Albuquerque City Council. The report contains data from safety partners. Reporting started in spring of 2024 following the launch of the transit safety officer (TSO) program.

“In the last few years, ABQ RIDE has become much safer,” said Albuquerque Transit Director Leslie Keener. “We went from no safety program or data to having a dedicated team of TSOs through the police department and working closely with Albuquerque Community Safety (ACS), the fire department and contracted security. As we continue to improve our data collection and reporting, we hope to show how it’s reduced incidents, especially the more serious ones.”

By the numbers

There has been a 21% decrease in safety calls due to fewer incidents.

Class A (more serious) calls reflect around 1 to 2% of total calls.

The most frequent Class A incidents were vandalism and fire, accounting for 68% of Class A calls.

Class A incidents decreased by 39% in Q3 fiscal year (FY) 2026 compared to Q3 FY25.

Per 100,000 passenger boardings, there is an average of four Class A incidents.

There has been a 7% increase in APD calls, reflecting the transition to APD TSOs as ABQ RIDE’s primary safety partner.

ACS responses doubled with a 101% increase.

“A key to upping safety is having good data,” said Albuquerque Transit Deputy Director Bobby Sisneros. “Our results will continue to improve as we fill positions such as a safety manager to oversee our transit safety program and a data specialist to fully implement reporting and collection practices.”

The next steps in the ABQ long-range transit security plan include adding TSOs, improving data and launching the new internal safety division.