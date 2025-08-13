Albuquerque’s ABQ RIDE begins long-range security plan implementation

After years of research and implementation of short-term improvements, Albuquerque, N.M.’s, ABQ RIDE began implementation of its long-range transit safety plan.

“Our transit system is undergoing a substantial safety transformation,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “You’ve seen initiatives like the See Say app and Rules to Ride—these are all part of a bigger security vision. Not only are we problem-solving for today, we’re implementing a long-term plan for ABQ RIDE that keeps our community safer.”

Since 2022, ABQ RIDE says it has rolled out a series of initiatives to fulfill its mission of providing the community with safe, clean and reliable transportation. Safety measures included adding plexiglass barriers for drivers, metro security division mobile support, contracted security at bus stops, cameras and multiagency safety meetings with Albuquerque Police Department (APD), Albuquerque Community Safety and Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR).

In 2023, ABQ RIDE launched a short-term plan that added a passenger removal policy, extensive system-wide cleanliness efforts and established the transit safety officer (TSO) program. In the following 18 months, ABQ RIDE says it experienced significant strides because of its safety partnerships and multilayered approach to transit safety.

National transit planning and engineering consultancy firm Parametrix conducted a transit safety study in 2024 and designed an implementation plan for ABQ RIDE following thorough evaluation and analysis of its safety practices. Parametrix presented the public with a preferred strategy that includes a security model, staffing plan and budget needs to build on the short-term plan and to fill identified gaps, all with the goal of ensuring safe transit service and increasing ridership.

Preferred strategy:

Joint leadership of ABQ RIDE (administration, program management and planning) and APD (legal enforcement, tactical planning, hiring of TSOs and training).

Increased security staff.

Creation of ABQ RIDE safety & security manager and data analyst positions.

ABQ RIDE says it is firing on all cylinders to implement the Albuquerque Long-Range Transit Security Plan. The department created the positions for the new transit safety division to oversee safety operations and is incrementally hiring transit safety officers to grow to 87 positions.

Timeline summary:

2022 - ABQ RIDE implementation of safety improvements

2023 - City Council ordinance and implementation of short-term security strategy

2024 - Long-term security study

2025 - Implementation of long-term security strategy

“ABQ RIDE’s safety strategy has been forming for a long time now,” said Transit Director Leslie Keener. “We are proud to present the future of transit security to the public and want them to know that their safety is and will continue to be our top priority.”