TTC to issue body cameras to station managers, supervisors ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Managers and supervisors—members of the CUPE Local 5585 union—are now wearing body cameras in Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway stations in a move that the agency says will improve safety based on data and studies from across the world while also working to encourage more respectful interactions between passengers and staff.

The phased introduction of the cameras for station staff follows the rollout of the devices with TTC Special Constables and Provincial Offences Officers in January 2025. TTC notes that staff who already wear cameras report a noticeable improvement in their overall perception of safety.

“Maintaining the safety of customers and employees is a top priority for the TTC and the board,” said TTC Board Chair Jamaal Myers. “The board’s unanimous approval on April 16 means the program will be in place and be part of the TTC’s comprehensive FIFA World Cup 2026 safety and security plans.”

From now until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the TTC says it is rolling out body cameras to almost 150 station staff members. As part of the program, the TTC will be collecting data, assessing the effectiveness of the devices and fine-tuning the program to ensure it provides its staff with the maximum benefit of the technology, as proven across the world on similar subway systems.

“The evidence from peer organizations from around the world is compelling; body-worn cameras are an effective and efficient way to protect our employees,” said TTC CEO Mandeep Lali. “It’s extremely important that we utilize proven worldwide technology to further enhance safety for station staff as we’ve seen an increase in offences against this group in recent months and that cannot be allowed to continue.”

In keeping with existing TTC policies, the cameras will be highly visible and activated only in situations beyond standard customer interactions, such as safety or security incidents, during wellness checks or when a customer requests that an interaction be recorded.

The TTC notes that body camera recordings are retained in accordance with the TTC records and retention schedule.