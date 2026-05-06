TriMet expands secure elevator access program to seven more stations

TriMet is expanding its secured elevators efforts for riders to seven new locations—part of what the agency calls ongoing efforts to enhance safety, cleanliness and reliability across the transit system.

The new locations for secured elevators include:

Clackamas Town Center Parking Garage

Gateway/NE 99th Ave Transit Center Park & Ride

Gresham Central Parking Garage

SE Bybee Blvd MAX Station

SE Park Ave Park & Ride

Sunset Transit Center MAX Station

Sunset Transit Center Park & Ride

TriMet notes it began a pilot project limiting elevator use to people with a valid form of fare payment in summer 2023. The update has since been rolled out in phases—starting with the Hollywood/NE 42nd Ave MAX Station—followed by elevators at the NE 60th Ave and NE 82nd Ave MAX stations in 2025.

To use a secured elevator, riders must first tap their fare payment—their virtual or physical Hop card, contactless bankcard or digital wallet—against a black card reader, then press the elevator button. The agency notes that the tap activates the elevator, but there is no charge. Riders must then tap their fare payment against a green Hop reader to validate their fare before boarding.

Riders who pay in cash receive a paper transfer ticket with a scannable QR code. With these paper tickets, riders hold the QR code side up beneath the reader where it is scanned to provide access to the elevator.

By limiting elevator use to only those who are using the transit system, the agency says the effort can help keep elevators remain cleaner and more reliable for those who depend on them.

Fostering an orderly system

TriMet doesn’t rely on a one-size-fits-all approach to security. The agency notes it uses a multi-layered strategy, employing dedicated teams, tools and technology to maintain a safe and secure system.

Recent advancements have included: