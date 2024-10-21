TriMet installs blue-light security phones at MAX stations

TriMet has implemented a new resource for connecting riders and employees to the agency’s 24/7 security hotline at MAX stations. The new security phones can be distinguished by their blue light. Recently the agency began installments of the blue-light security phones at the Rose Quarter Transit Center and the Convention Center Station.

The devices themselves are bright red towers with the word security written down the side, helping to make them easy to spot, day or night with the blue lights at the top. The phones also come equipped with cameras, giving TriMet’s security team more views of station areas and show the person calling.

TriMet will continue installing the phones in the coming weeks at MAX stations along Interstate 84 between the Rose Quarter area and the Gateway Transit Center. TriMet’s long-term goal is to have the phones at most MAX stations and transit centers across the transit system.

The security phones are a part of the agency's efforts to improve frontline safety and security. TriMet added a 24-hour-a-day security hotline in 2023. The agency encourages its riders to report suspicious behavior, notifying agency personnel of graffiti or vandalism or requesting assistance.