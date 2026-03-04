ABQ Ride continues implementing ABQ Long-Range Transit Security Plan

ABQ Ride is continuing to implement its ABQ Long-Range Transit Security Plan to improve security data collection and reporting throughout its transit offerings.
ABQ Ride says its released insights from its seventh quarterly security report to the city council containing safety data from a variety of sources. Reports started in spring of 2024 following the launch of the transit safety officer (TSO) program.
“Combining safety data from multiple agencies is a challenge,” said Albuquerque Transit Director Leslie Keener. “While we are moving toward a new data collection and reporting method, we want to ensure people clearly understand the data we currently have. As we continue with the security plan, our reporting will become more streamlined and useful.”
|
Data
|
Q2 FY 25
|
Q2 FY 26
|
% Change from Q2 FY25 to Q2 FY26
|
Average Monthly Calls
|
2,348
|
1,802
|
-23%
|
Average Monthly Class A Calls
|
26
|
28
|
8%
|
Average Monthly Reactive Calls
|
782
|
289
|
-63%
|
Average Monthly Proactive Calls
|
1,566
|
1,512
|
-3%
|
Total Class A Calls
|
78
|
83
|
6%
|
Total Reactive Calls
|
2345
|
868
|
-63%
|
Total Proactive Calls
|
4699
|
4537
|
-3%
|
Total Security Calls
|
7044
|
5405
|
-23%
|
Total Number of Passenger Boardings
|
1,890,962
|
1,938,607
|
3%
|
Class A per 100,000 Passenger Boardings
|
4.12
|
4.28
|
4%
|
Total Calls APD
|
4,771
|
5,222
|
9%
|
Total Calls ACS
|
113
|
114
|
1%
|
Total Calls Metro
|
2160
|
69
|
-97%
|
Bus Stops
|
4,451
|
4,656
|
5%
|
Buses
|
56
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Transit Centers
|
2537
|
680
|
-73%
|
Percentage of Total Calls That Are Class A
|
1%
|
2%
|
|
Percentage of Total Calls That Are Proactive
|
67%
|
28%
|
|
Percentage of Total Calls That Are Reactive
|
33%
|
16%
Data Insights from the quarterly report
- Monthly safety calls decreased 23%.
- Vandalism and fire accounted for 57% of total Class A (most serious) calls.
- The number of Class A incidents increased by five, with more urgent calls accounting for about 1-2% of total incidents.
- Per 100,000 passenger boardings, there is an average of four Class A incidents.
- A 9% increase in total calls by the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) reflects the transition to their TSOs as ABQ RIDE’s primary safety partner.
- A 97% decrease in Metro Security calls demonstrates the shift from Metro Security as primary safety partner to APD’s TSO team.
- A 5% increase in safety calls at bus stops due to increased TSO staffing and expanded Mobile Unit presence, leading to more incidents being identified and addressed.
“A key part of improving safety is having good data. Our team is committed to better data and transparency,” said Albuquerque Transit Deputy Director Bobby Sisneros. “This latest report shows that our safety efforts are working and we look forward to continuing that momentum.”
ABQ Ride says the next step in implementing the ABQ Long-Range Transit Security Plan is to continue adding TSOs. In addition, the new data collection and reporting method and a new internal safety division are planned for this year, with details to come at a later date.