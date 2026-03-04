ABQ Ride continues implementing ABQ Long-Range Transit Security Plan

ABQ Ride is continuing to implement its ABQ Long-Range Transit Security Plan to improve security data collection and reporting throughout its transit offerings.

ABQ Ride says its released insights from its seventh quarterly security report to the city council containing safety data from a variety of sources. Reports started in spring of 2024 following the launch of the transit safety officer (TSO) program.

“Combining safety data from multiple agencies is a challenge,” said Albuquerque Transit Director Leslie Keener. “While we are moving toward a new data collection and reporting method, we want to ensure people clearly understand the data we currently have. As we continue with the security plan, our reporting will become more streamlined and useful.”