CTA and city of Chicago expand Smart Streets pilot with bus-mounted automated enforcement technology

As part of its Smart Streets pilot program, six Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) buses will begin operating the Hayden AI Automated Bus Lane Enforcement (ABLE) systems. The pilot program uses cameras mounted on city vehicles, and now CTA buses, to carry out automated enforcement of parking and standing violations in both bus and bike lanes. The program, launched by Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the Department of Finance (DOF), seeks to improve safety for pedestrians walking, biking and waiting for transit, and enforce parking rule compliance while enhancing the efficiency and reliability of public transit in the city.

“Every Chicagoan deserves a transportation system that is safe, reliable and efficient,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. “By keeping bus and bike lanes clear of illegally parked vehicles, the Smart Streets pilot helps us protect our most vulnerable road users while improving the daily commute for riders across the city. This collaboration with CTA represents another step forward in using innovation to make our streets work better for everyone.”

Established by city council ordinance, the two-year pilot program authorizes the ticketing of vehicles for specific parking violations, including bus and bike lane violations in the pilot area. Tickets will be mailed to registered owners with the patrolling vehicles watching the bounded pilot area by Lake Michigan, North Avenue, Ashland Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Drivers will receive grace for their initial offense, first receiving a warning notice, with subsequent violations resulting in fines.

“We are excited to participate in this joint pilot initiative, reinforcing our commitment to finding new, innovative ways to provide our riders with a great CTA travel experience,” said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen. “Our goal is always to provide frequent, reliable bus service and this pilot investment, which will help deter drivers from using and blocking bus lanes, will help keep CTA employees and riders safe and result in shorter wait times.”

This is the first time the ABLE system will be deployed on CTA buses. This change will ensure a mix of routes are covered while prioritizing routes that utilize Loop Link (Washington, Madison, Clinton, Canal), Dearborn, Chicago Avenue, and other corridors with bus lanes, bike lanes and bus stops that usually have a high number of violations.

“This pilot is helping us evaluate how technology can make our streets safer and more efficient,” said CDOT Acting Commissioner Craig Turner. “With the addition of CTA buses, we’re expanding the program’s reach to improve compliance in bus and bike lanes, supporting faster, more reliable service for riders and safer conditions for everyone who uses our streets.”

Each bus will be equipped with two windshield mounted cameras and an onboard processor that allows the ABLE system to capture violations in bus and bike lines, as well as at bus stops. The partner company, Hayden AI, will perform manual reviews of violation data before its transmitted to the city for final determination of violation and issuance of determined penalties. CTA is not involved in the review process or in the issuance of tickets.

Starting Oct. 15, violations captured by CTA bus ABLE systems will result in a mailed warning. Beginning Nov. 14, after the initial 30-day warning period, drivers who have already received a zero-fine warning will receive a fine for any subsequent violations after their initial freebie.

Before the conclusion of the pilot, both the CDOT and the DOF will provide a summative report to city council that evaluates the effectiveness of the bus-mounted system, fee collection technologies and operational practices.