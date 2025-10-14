SamTrans implements new rider suspension policy for disruptive behavior

The San Mateo County Transit District (SamTrans) implemented a new Passenger Suspension Policy; a move the agency says strengthens its commitment to rider safety and transit personnel.

The new policy allows SamTrans personnel to temporarily suspend individuals for engaging in unsafe, threatening or disruptive behavior on agency property or vehicles, including fixed-route buses, Redi-Wheels, RediCoast, Ride Plus, SamCoast and agency-managed shuttles, as well as at bus stops and stations.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe when using public transit,” said SamTrans Board Chair Jeff Gee. “This policy ensures SamTrans has the authority and process to address serious misconduct while maintaining a respectful and welcoming environment for all.”

Built upon the district’s Code of Conduct and Enforcement Policy, the agency adopted the Passenger Suspension Policy as an enforcement mechanism.

SamTrans will work with its law enforcement partners to enforce the new policy, allowing them to remove disruptive riders when needed and to seek restraining orders through the courts for more serious situations.

“This gives us an important tool to protect both our passengers and front-line employees,” said SamTrans General Manager and CEO April Chan. “Safety is fundamental to public confidence in transit, and this policy reinforces our commitment to that principle.”

The new policy angles SamTrans among Bay Area agencies taking steps proactively to reverse course and provide a safer, more respectful transit experience for all.