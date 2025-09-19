Transit agencies, state DOT’s celebrate See Tracks? Think Train® Week

During the week of Sept. 15, transit agencies and state departments of transportation (DOTs) participated in See Tracks? Think Train® Week. Formerly known as Rail Safety Week in the U.S., Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) launched the campaign in 2017 to focus attention on the importance of making safe choices when driving or walking near railroad tracks and trains.

A week of events

OLI notes the 2025 campaign included a full slate of daily themes tailored to specific audiences. Highlights include:

Monday, Sept. 15: The week kicked off with #STOPTrackTragedies Media Outreach Day, launching the campaign with proclamations and the release of a new public service announcement (PSA) and video sharing emotional real-life rail incident experiences from OLI.

The week kicked off with #STOPTrackTragedies Media Outreach Day, launching the campaign with proclamations and the release of a new public service announcement (PSA) and video sharing emotional real-life rail incident experiences from OLI. Tuesday, Sept. 16: A focus on Operation Clear Track in the U.S. and Canada, emphasizing the importance of obeying crossing safety and anti-trespass laws. Law enforcement and first responders across the U.S. conducted awareness exercises, Officer on the Train activities and other in-person positive enforcement events, as well as sharing rail safety education messages through social media, emails and website posts.

A focus on Operation Clear Track in the U.S. and Canada, emphasizing the importance of obeying crossing safety and anti-trespass laws. Law enforcement and first responders across the U.S. conducted awareness exercises, Officer on the Train activities and other in-person positive enforcement events, as well as sharing rail safety education messages through social media, emails and website posts. Wednesday, Sept. 17: Highlighting crossing safety, emphasizing the importance of making safe choices where roadways cross railroad track to include use of the Blue and White Emergency Notification System (ENS) signs.

Highlighting crossing safety, emphasizing the importance of making safe choices where roadways cross railroad track to include use of the Blue and White Emergency Notification System (ENS) signs. Thursday, Sept. 18: Highlighting two areas of emphasis: Transit Safety Thursday and Professional Driver Safety, focusing on safe transit riding habits and sharing roadways with transit trains and critical information for truckers and professional drivers, as well as school bus drivers. On this day, transit riders, friends and family were encouraged to share and take OLI’s Transit Safety Pledge.

Highlighting two areas of emphasis: Transit Safety Thursday and Professional Driver Safety, focusing on safe transit riding habits and sharing roadways with transit trains and critical information for truckers and professional drivers, as well as school bus drivers. On this day, transit riders, friends and family were encouraged to share and take OLI’s Transit Safety Pledge. Friday, Sept. 19: Focusing on volunteering with OLI, along with wearing red for "Red Out" for Rail Safety by encouraging partner safety organizations, schools, railroad employees and the public to wear red in support of rail safety education and share photos on social media.

Focusing on volunteering with OLI, along with wearing red for "Red Out" for Rail Safety by encouraging partner safety organizations, schools, railroad employees and the public to wear red in support of rail safety education and share photos on social media. Saturday, Sept. 20: Trespass Prevention Day, targeting pedestrians, joggers, students and outdoor enthusiasts with safety messages about the dangers of being on or near the tracks.

Trespass Prevention Day, targeting pedestrians, joggers, students and outdoor enthusiasts with safety messages about the dangers of being on or near the tracks. Sunday, Sept. 21: The week concludes with messages to the creator community, as well as amateur and professional photographers. No photo, video or selfie is worth the risk warns content creators of the dangers of illegal photos or videos taken near tracks and trains.

“This week is about action, not just awareness,” said OLI Executive Director Rachel Maleh. “We’re empowering people to know the facts, make safe decisions and protect themselves, their families and communities. Together, we can—and must—#STOPTrackTragedies.”

OLI debuts two new public service announcements (PSAs)

To kickstart the week, OLI debuted two PSAs that are designed to promote safe choices for drivers sharing the road with transit trains like streetcars and trolleys, as well as metro and light-rail systems.

According to OLI, the two 30-second video PSAs, Dedicated Left Turn and In-Street Running, present realistic scenarios that underscore the importance of understanding roadway layouts, paying attention to traffic signals and always yielding to trains. The safety messages are part of OLI’s ongoing efforts to reach roadway users in communities with transit systems and help prevent collisions, injuries and fatalities at railroad crossings and along railroad rights-of-way.

“In both of these new PSAs, we see relatable close calls that serve as critical reminders for drivers navigating urban environments with rail transit,” Maleh said. “These engaging spots share essential safety messages that drivers can apply immediately, especially in areas with light rail or streetcar systems operating in-street or adjacent to vehicle traffic.”

Operation Clear Track

On Tuesday, Sept. 16, OLI joined forces with hundreds of Amtrak law enforcement agencies and first responders across the U.S. for Operation Clear Track to reinforce the importance of making safe choices near railroad tracks and trains. Throughout the day, first responders were stationed at targeted railroad grade crossings and other Amtrak locations nationwide, sharing rail safety education message with their communities, distributing rail safety materials and enforcing crossing and trespassing laws.

According to Maleh, “One choice can change everything. Operation Clear Track helps make the safe choice the clear choice. We are proud to partner with Amtrak supporting first responders in this powerful effort to raise awareness and help stop track tragedies before they happen.”

Amtrak Chief of Police D. Samuel Dotson added, “Operation Clear Track helps us engage with communities and reinforce the importance of safety around railroad tracks and crossings. Trespassing on tracks is not only dangerous, but also illegal. By reminding everyone to respect railroad crossings while alerting them to the dangers of trespassing, we can collectively work to reduce tragic accidents and ensure the safety of our families and communities.”

Data from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) reveals trespassing along railroad rights-of-way remains the leading cause of rail-related deaths in the U.S., followed by railroad crossing incidents. According to the data, in 2024, more than 2,300 people were injured or killed while trespassing along railroad rights-of-way.

Agencies throughout the U.S. highlight their commitment to rail safety

Many transit agencies have pledged their commitment to improve rail safety during See Tracks? Think Train Week.