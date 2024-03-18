Sound Transit to begin installing vinyl seat covers on Link light-rail vehicles

As part of a new pilot program, Sound Transit will begin installing new vinyl seat covers on Link light-rail vehicles.

The agency expects 10 cars to be fitted with the seat inserts by mid-March.

Onboard the Link trains, as well as 10 trains with the existing seats, Sound Transit says passengers will find posters with a QR code that will direct them to a survey where the agency can collect feedback on the new Link seats. The agency says the data will give them valuable information on how to improve the passenger experience onboard Link trains in the coming years.

The pilot will run for about three months, after which the new vinyl seats will be removed while the project team gathers the feedback and decides next steps.