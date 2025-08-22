KC Streetcar begins full-service simulated testing on Main Street Extension

The Kansas City Streetcar (KC Streetcar) team has begun full-service simulated testing on the expanded route from the River Market to the University of Missouri-Kansas City, marking the final stages of preparation before welcoming riders onto the extended KC Streetcar route on Oct. 24. KC Streetcar notes the simulation replicates full passenger service, with seven to eight streetcars operating along the route. Testing will take place during regular streetcar service hours for several weeks.

According to KC Streetcar, this phase of testing evaluates arrival and departure times, streetcar spacing, streetcar schedules, turn back operations and layover time while noting the operations team will make iterative adjustments during this phase. KC Streetcar says downtown streetcar service will continue without interruption, maintaining normal hours and service levels while testing is underway.

KC Streetcar notes simulated testing also provides an opportunity for ongoing operator training on the new alignment, ensuring that all streetcar staff are fully prepared for passenger service. In addition, the newly established KC Streetcar Operations Control Center will be activated for the first time. The dispatch center will serve as the central hub for monitoring, managing and coordinating the entire streetcar system.