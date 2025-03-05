New York City Transit launches two new open-gangway trains on its G Line

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) New York City Transit (NYC Transit) launched two new open-gangway trains on its G Line, making this the second subway line to have open-gangway trains throughout its system. The MTA says G train passengers will now have a 15 percent chance of riding an open-gangway car every time they ride. The MTA first operated open-gangway trains on its C Line in 2024.

“Between improved reliability, safety enhancements and amenities, R211 train cars will make a world of difference for G train riders,” said NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow. “The R211s are state of the art and less prone to breakdowns, which means smoother trips and more reliable service for decades to come.”

The MTA says its R211 subway cars are a part of its ongoing modernization efforts systemwide. The cars include pre-installed security cameras in each car and feature 58-inch-wide door openings that are eight inches wider than standard door openings on the existing car fleet, which the agency says are designed to speed up boarding and reduce the amount of time trains sit in stations. In addition to wider doors, these cars provide additional accessible seating, digital displays that will provide more detailed station-specific information and brighter lighting and signage, among other features that improve the customer experience.

“The innovations we’re bringing to the G – New York’s only crosstown subway line – are key to improving service long term for thousands of daily riders in Brooklyn and Queens,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “That’s why new train cars and modern signals are such huge components of the next MTA Capital Plan – and why Albany needs to fully fund it so we can keep making progress.”

Last year, the New York City Transit Committee approved an order for 435 additional R211 subway cars. This order includes 355 closed-end cars and 80 open-gangway cars. The option would bring the total number of R211 cars ordered to 1,610.

The R211s will eventually replace all R44s on the Staten Island Railway and the current fleet of R46 subway cars, which have been in service on the A and C lines as well as the N, Q, R, and W lines for decades. This new option will also allow NYC Transit to begin replacement of the R68s, which entered service in the mid-1980s and primarily operate on the B, D, N and W lines. The MTA says the new railcar has an average mean distance between failure (MDBF) rate of approximately 220,000 miles, compared to the R46’s 46,000 miles.

“I have been fighting for G train improvements since before I was elected to the state Assembly,” said Assembly Member Emily Gallagher. “A high-functioning public transit system is central to building a livable city. If you know about the G train, you know that our riders often have to sprint to the train, given how short the train car is. Having open train cars means people will no longer be crammed on the ends but can move more freely through the car to find a seat or have some space. These cars are also more accessible for riders who use wheelchairs or otherwise need more room for entry. Thank you to the MTA for all your work to modernize our subway system and bring these R211 to the G train.”

“I’m thrilled that the MTA is introducing two open-gangway R211 cars on the G Line, which runs through my Brooklyn district, bringing critical accessibility features including wider door openings, accessible seating, detailed digital displays and more,” said Council Member Shahana Hanif, City Council District 39. “While there’s still much work ahead, these new train cars, coupled with the train’s signal modernization improvements made this past summer, will improve rider experience. I’m deeply grateful for this long-overdue investment and look forward to supporting even more accessibility improvements in the future.”