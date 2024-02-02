New York Gov. Hochul, MTA roll out R211T open gangway subway cars on C Line

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, alongside the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), rolled out the R211T open gangway subway cars on the C Line, running between Washington Heights and East New York, and marked significant progress towards increasing cameras throughout the system, with 1,000 subway cars now equipped with cameras. The unveiling was followed by an inaugural ride with Gov. Hochul, MTA leadership and elected officials, starting at the 168 St. A C 1 station in Washington Heights, which serves as the C Line’s terminal.

“The subway is the lifeblood of New York City (NYC) and we’re making record investment so it’s safe, efficient and successful,” Gov. Hochul said. “New train cars, additional security cameras and more reliable service will make the subway system even better for decades to come.”

“Our subways are New York City’s backbone — and thanks to our partnership with Gov. Hochul and the MTA, our backbone is stronger than ever. More New Yorkers are riding our subways and we’re back to pre-pandemic ridership peaks. Make no mistake: We have more work to do but these new trains — and the 1,000 subway cars we’ve already installed cameras in — are a great next step towards creating a safer, smoother subway experience for all New Yorkers,” said NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

The inaugural ride marks the first time an open gangway train has operated in the modern history of subways in the United States. The Brooklyn–Manhattan Transit Corporation (BMT), one of three operating authorities that were precursors to the amalgamated NYC Transit, ran three-car open gangway segments from 1925 to 1965.

The open gangway R211T pilot cars are part of a larger order of R211A conventional 60-foot cars, funded by the Federal Transit Administration, which includes funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“The average age of MTA subway cars is 25 years old and our oldest subway car, the R46, is nearly 50 years old. As the 20-year Needs Assessment pointed out, the MTA needs to acquire thousands of cars, they need to be the most innovative designs and be eligible for federal funding. This pilot program will teach us if the open gangway design works for New Yorkers,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

R211 subway cars are a critical part of the MTA's ongoing modernization efforts systemwide. The cars include pre-installed security cameras in each car, adding to the 1,000 subway cars that already have in-car cameras throughout the system. The rest of the NYC Transit fleet is scheduled to have in-car camera installations completed by January 2025. The in-car installations add on to the already expansive camera network in the subway system. In addition to 1,000 subway car cameras, the MTA has approximately 15,000 cameras across all 472 stations.

The R211 cars feature 58-inch-wide door openings that are eight inches wider than standard door openings on the existing car fleet, which are designed to speed up boarding and reduce the amount of time trains sit in stations. In addition to wider doors, the cars provide additional accessible seating, digital displays that will provide more detailed station-specific information and brighter lighting and signage, among other features that improve the customer experience.

“The R211A shifted the riding experience for riders with a disability, providing wider doors as well as enhanced accessible seating options. The open gangway concept goes one step further, allowing riders using a wheelchair or traveling with a stroller to for the first time in modern times be able to navigate between train cars without having to get off,” said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo said.

“The R211 fleet ties in perfectly with the faster, cleaner, safer service mantra we have at New York City Transit. These cars will look familiar from the outside, however, inside is a first. Wider doors help riders get on the train faster and the hope is these open gangway cars make it easier than ever to find a seat,” said NYC Transit President Richard Davey.

In October 2023, the authority announced R211S cars will be rolled out on the Staten Island Railway in 2024. NYC Transit received 20 open gangway cars as part of a much larger order of R211A cars.