City of Edmonton short lists three bidders for RFP for new high-floor light-rail vehicles

Three bidders have been shortlisted to participate in the city of Edmonton, Canada’s, Request for Proposals (RFP) for the design and manufacturing of up to 53 new high-floor light-rail vehicles (LRVs). The city of Edmonton’s evaluation committee has shortlisted the following teams:

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A.

Hyundai Rotem Company

Siemens Mobility Limited

“[Light-rail transit (LRT)] is a key part of Edmonton’s mass transit network and a solution to move people quickly, efficiently and sustainably along transportation corridors,” said City of Edmonton LRT Expansion and Renewal Branch Manager Bruce Ferguson. “Investing in new light-rail vehicles is necessary to keep transit service operating efficiently and reliably as Edmonton continues to grow.”



In 2024, the city says it received a lot of interest in its Request for Qualifications for this project from manufacturers. A total of six submissions were received from international bidding teams.



The city notes these high-floor LRVs are necessary to replace its 37 aging U2 models that have been operating on Capital Line and Metro Line for more than 45 years. Up to 16 LRVs are being procured to accommodate service growth for the Capital Line South Extension and Metro Line Northwest Extension.



The city says it hopes to award the LRV contract in late 2025, with delivery of vehicles anticipated in 2028 and 2029.