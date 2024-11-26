Alstom renews contract with Denver International Airport to operate and maintain its Innovia Automated People Mover system

Alstom has signed a contract renewal with Denver International Airport to operate and maintain its Innovia Automated People Mover (APM) system during the course of seven years. The new contract will run from Jan. 1, 2025, to Dec. 31, 2032. The contract will employ 91 Alstom team members at Denver International Airport and is valued at US$229.1 million.

Under the new contract, Alstom employees will provide 24/7 maintenance and operations for Denver’s APM system, including the operations and dispatching of the APMs. Alstom will provide maintenance of the vehicles and the 1.2 mile of loop track; power and electrification; signs, signals and station platform doors; and the communications systems. The contract scope includes cleaning services for the interior and exterior of the trains; tunnel floor cleaning, pressure washing and floor drainage; facilities and platform doors; and the collection and disposition of hazardous waste.

“Alstom is proud to be Denver International Airport’s partner of choice as they continue on their journey to modernize and expand air train service at one of the busiest airports in the world. Our expertise in the operations and maintenance of automated people movers allows us to deliver frequent, safe and comfortable service for travelers from around the world.” said Alstom Americas President Michael Keroullé.

“Denver International Airport’s new operations and maintenance agreement with Alstom is one of many steps we’re taking to enhance the reliability and passenger experience of the train that moves people between the terminal and concourse. As a growing airport, it’s crucial that we provide a consistent service, especially as we continue our work toward accommodating 100 million annual passengers,” said Matthew Robb, senior vice president of technical operations, Denver International Airport.

Alstom recently entered a new chapter in its 30-year relationship with Denver International Airport by providing new Innovia APM R vehicles, which went into service in July 2024. Manufactured by Alstom, these train cars increased capacity, efficiency and comfort for people navigating the airport. Alstom notes it has been providing operations and maintenance services for the airport’s APM system since the airport opened in 1994.